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Over 80% of women face menopause symptoms – so why are workplaces still ignoring it?

By Lidia de la Iglesia Aza, Professor of Labour Law and Social Security, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Menopause has long been treated as something private, but the silence surrounding it is increasingly at odds with demographic reality. Women over 50 are the fastest-growing group in the workforce in many countries, and most will experience menopause during their working lives.

Despite this, workplaces, policies and research continue to treat menopause as a personal matter rather than a structural…The Conversation


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