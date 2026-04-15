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Human Rights Observatory

My surname makes people laugh – so I turned it into a research communication tool

By Andrew Mycock, Chief Policy Fellow, University of Leeds
Having my surname is a daily trial, eliciting a range of responses from suppressed to open laughter and unsolicited comments.The Conversation


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