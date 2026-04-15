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Solar panels won’t slash energy bills on their own – an expert explains how to maximise savings

By Salma Al Arefi, Senior Lecturer in Renewable Energy, University of Leeds
Energy bills in the UK are still expected to rise in the coming months, putting more pressure on household budgets despite the shaky ceasefire in the Gulf.

Meanwhile, use of solar power is growing across the UK, achieving 22 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity from nearly 2 million installations, by February 2026.

In March, solar panel sales…The Conversation


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