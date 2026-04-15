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New revelations about impact of UK’s nuclear test programme on veterans who claimed they were harmed by the fallout

By Christopher R. Hill, Associate Professor (Research & Development), Faculty of Business and Creative Industries, University of South Wales
Jonathan Hogg, Senior Lecturer in Twentieth Century History, School of Histories, Languages and Cultures, University of Liverpool
Communities and servicemen have long argued they were harmed by fallout from above-ground nuclear weapons tests – but the UK government has always denied this.The Conversation


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