When insurers walk away from concussion risk, who protects athletes?
By Annette Greenhow, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Bond University
Twane Wessels, Assistant Professor in Actuarial Science, Bond University
A recent move from a leading insurance provider has made it more difficult for AFL and AFLW players to access brain injury insurance.
In March, Zurich Australia announced concussion and head trauma exclusions for professional players who held total and permanent disablement (TPD) insurance as part of the AFL Players Association superannuation fund, the trustee for which is AMP.
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- Wednesday, April 15, 2026