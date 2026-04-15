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Will oil prices ever truly go back to ‘normal’?

By Flavio Macau, Associate Dean - School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Even if the Iran war ends, the fallout from this oil shock is likely to persist for a long time. Here’s what the end of ‘cheap’ oil could mean for the world.The Conversation


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