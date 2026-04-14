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Human Rights Observatory

Strait of Hormuz: Why the US and Iran are sailing in very different legal waters

By Elizabeth Mendenhall, Associate Professor of Marine Affairs, University of Rhode Island
The Strait of Hormuz exists in the eye of the beholder.

While everyone agrees that, geographically speaking, it is a strait – a narrow sea passage connecting two places that ships want to go – its political and legal status is rather more complicated.

The United States and Iran both eye the strait – a choke point through which 20% of the world’s oil passes – very differently. Washington sees the Strait of Hormuz as exclusively an international waterway, whereas Tehran sees it as part of it territorial…The Conversation


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