In the face of rampant AI, is ‘data poisoning’ a new form of civil disobedience?
By Claire Tanner, Senior Lecturer in Sociology and Gender Studies, Monash University
Mor Vered, Senior Lecturer, Data Science & AI, Monash University
Sam Cadman, Research Fellow, Criminology, Monash University
The explosion of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools has provoked both hopes and anxieties about the potential benefits and harms of this technology. In advanced economies, people are almost equally worried and optimistic about it.
This is perhaps unsurprising. AI consumes vast amounts of natural resources yet promises to save…
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026