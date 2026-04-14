Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the face of rampant AI, is ‘data poisoning’ a new form of civil disobedience?

By Claire Tanner, Senior Lecturer in Sociology and Gender Studies, Monash University
Mor Vered, Senior Lecturer, Data Science & AI, Monash University
Sam Cadman, Research Fellow, Criminology, Monash University
The explosion of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools has provoked both hopes and anxieties about the potential benefits and harms of this technology. In advanced economies, people are almost equally worried and optimistic about it.

This is perhaps unsurprising. AI consumes vast amounts of natural resources yet promises to save…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Strait of Hormuz: Why the US and Iran are sailing in very different legal waters
~ Was Trump’s so-called ‘Jesus’ image blasphemy? A religious expert explains
~ How microplastics hurt the hidden helpers that keep our coasts healthy
~ Worried about feeding your baby solid foods? Here’s what you should know
~ Streaming platforms give us access to new music, so why are fewer people listening to it?
~ Singapore: Halt Imminent Execution for Cannabis Trafficking
~ Autism diagnoses are up, largely fuelled by the NDIS. What happens next isn’t entirely clear
~ When AI starts shopping for you, fashion may be entering a new era of pricing
~ Does your school do mental health checks? They should be regular, not just a one-off
~ The beloved emperor penguin and Antarctic fur seal are now officially endangered. Here’s what can be done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter