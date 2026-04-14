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Streaming platforms give us access to new music, so why are fewer people listening to it?

By Tim Kelly, PhD Candidate, Department of Design and Society., University of Technology Sydney
In September, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) excluded catalogue music (recordings more than two years old) from the Australian bestseller single and album charts.

From a marketing perspective this decision is logical, as it creates room to expose new recordings to the market. However, it also obscures the reality of the new music economy in Australia.

My latest research – which looks at…The Conversation


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