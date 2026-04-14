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Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Halt Imminent Execution for Cannabis Trafficking

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Omar with his daughter, Amal, in 2018 before he went to Singapore. © Private (London, April 15, 2026) – The Singaporean government should immediately halt the execution of Omar bin Yacob Bamadhaj, scheduled for April 16, 2026, for trafficking cannabis, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Capital Punishment Justice Project (CPJP), and Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN) said today.Singaporean authorities arrested Omar, a Singaporean national, now 41, on July 12, 2018, and a court later convicted him of importing just over one kilogram of cannabis,…


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