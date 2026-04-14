Autism diagnoses are up, largely fuelled by the NDIS. What happens next isn’t entirely clear
By Andrew Whitehouse, Deputy Director, the Kids Research Institute Australia, Professor of Autism Research, The University of Western Australia
Research published earlier this year found the strongest evidence yet that the introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has played a key role driving up autism diagnoses in Australia.
The study found evidence the increase may be due to clinicians lowering the threshold for an autism diagnosis, rather than a “catch up” in the diagnosis of historically under-diagnosed groups.
But major changes to the NDIS due to start…
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026