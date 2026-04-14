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When AI starts shopping for you, fashion may be entering a new era of pricing

By Aayushi Badhwar, Lecturer in Enterprise and Technology, RMIT University
Fashion has always been a bit different to other industries. Consumers do not just buy because they need something. They buy because they are bored, influenced or simply browsing.

That makes it a perfect space for technologies designed to shape how we shop. Fashion sales are driven by cyclical trends and volume.

Much of the industry depends on overproduction, followed by constant cycles of discounting to clear stock. Sales are not just occasional events. They are built into how the…The Conversation


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