The beloved emperor penguin and Antarctic fur seal are now officially endangered. Here’s what can be done
By Mary-Anne Lea, Professor in Marine/Polar Predator Ecology, University of Tasmania
Jane Younger, Senior Lecturer in Southern Ocean Vertebrate Ecology, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Noemie Friscourt, Research Associate, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
The loss of iconic Antarctic wildlife is no longer a future possibility. It is happening in real-time, while we watch.
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026