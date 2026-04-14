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How do ionic hair dryers work? Can they do what they promise?

By Magdalena Wajrak, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, Edith Cowan University
If you’ve been in the market for a new hair dryer, you’ve likely seen advertising for ionic ones. Some claim to produce negative ions in the millions – with or without the help of added minerals like tourmaline.

The broader claim is usually that these ions break water molecules into micro-droplets, resulting in faster drying and reducing frizz to give you super smooth, shiny-looking hair.

Are ionic hairdryers actually…The Conversation


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