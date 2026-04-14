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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

‘Now is the moment to invest’: Syria needs global backing, says UN expert

Syria has made “remarkable progress” on transitional justice within the past year, raising hopes for accountability and recovery after more than a decade of civil conflict.


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