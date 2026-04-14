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Human Rights Observatory

Reparations ‘key to dismantling systemic racism’: UN rights chief

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has described reparatory justice for colonialism, enslavement and the trade in enslaved Africans as “key to dismantling systemic racism.”


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