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Human Rights Observatory

The Islamabad talks were doomed to failure – and Hormuz blockade has thrown another obstacle to any Iran-US deal

By Farah N. Jan, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Pennsylvania
A lack of trust, failure to agree to the grounds on which discussion is taking place and Israel’s de facto veto provide insurmountable barriers.The Conversation


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