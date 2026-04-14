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What is the digital euro? A guide to the future of cash in Europe

By Débora González Celdrán, Profesora lectora en Finanzas, Universitat de Barcelona
Money is changing at a pace that would have seemed unthinkable even a few years ago. In just the last ten years, credit cards, debit cards and mobile phones have displaced cash, with notes and coins being used less and less as physical money gives way to digital.

Given this growing trend, the European Central Bank (ECB) is now working towards the launch of the digital euroThe Conversation


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