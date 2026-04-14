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Human Rights Observatory

Why is alcohol use declining in Canada?

By Timothy Naimi, Director, Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research; Professor, Division of Medical Sciences, University of Victoria
There are several possible contributors to the recent trend of declining alcohol sales in Canada, from increased health concerns to inflation.The Conversation


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