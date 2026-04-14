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Canada is producing more graduates than ever — so why is it harder to find a job?

By David J Finch, Professor, Innovation and Marketing, Mount Royal University; University of Calgary
Canada has a paradox at the heart of its labour market. The country leads the G7 for the most educated workforce and is producing more graduates than ever before. Yet for millions of young Canadians, the path from school to stable work has never been harder.

Between 2022 and 2025, vacancies for jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree and fewer than three years of experience fell…The Conversation


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