Trust in news rises after years of decline in NZ. What’s behind the shift?
By Greg Treadwell, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, Auckland University of Technology
Merja Myllylahti, Associate Professor, Co-Director of the Research Centre for Journalism, Media and Democracy, Auckland University of Technology
With AI slop and misinformation on the rise, research suggests New Zealanders may be turning back to mainstream news for reliability and accountability.
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026