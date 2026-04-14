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Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Sentencing of 19 activists over peaceful Xinjiang protest a travesty of justice

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the conviction and sentences of 19 activists in Kazakhstan for participating in a peaceful protest against human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The Kazakhstani authorities must immediately release the 19 activists as they are imprisoned solely for peacefully exercising their […] The post Kazakhstan: Sentencing of 19 activists over peaceful Xinjiang protest a travesty of justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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