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Human Rights Observatory

Everyday sexist online language is not random, and that’s the problem

By Sepita Hatami, Ph.D. in Comparative Literature, Western University
Online sexism is no longer primarily a series of isolated or individual opinions but has evolved into a system-level phenomenon that spreads through digital platforms and produces real-world consequences.The Conversation


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