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Human Rights Observatory

Failed peace deal: The Iran war has inflicted a cascade of losses that may never be recovered

By Kawser Ahmed, Adjunct Professor, Natural Resource Institute (NRI), University of Manitoba
For a country that built the post-1945 rules-based order, the United States now needs to be rescued from its own war by the very nations it once lectured on governance and peace.The Conversation


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