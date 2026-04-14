Would you save more lives or more years of life? A global study reveals how people really think
By Laurence Roope, Senior Researcher, Health Economics, University of Oxford
Fiorella Parra-Mujica, PhD Candidate, Health Economics, Erasmus University Rotterdam
Philip Clarke, Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford
When people are asked to choose who gets a life-saving vaccine, their answers don’t match the logic that drives most healthcare funding decisions.
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026