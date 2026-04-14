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Human Rights Observatory

Afcon controversy: what a sports law specialist says about Senegal being stripped of the title

By Abdoulaye Sakho, Professeur de droit, Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar
Two months after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, which was won by Senegal in January 2026, the appeal board of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) decided to strip them of the title and give it instead to their opponents, Morocco. This was because the Senegalese team had walked off the pitch for about 10 minutes.

Caf’s ruling is based on Articles 82 and 84 of the African football body’s regulations. It goes against the referee’s decision…The Conversation


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