Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European digital identity wallets: how secure are they and what are the risks?

By Maryline Laurent, Professeur Directrice du département RST, Télécom SudParis – Institut Mines-Télécom
Claire Levallois-Barth, Professeur en droit à IMT Atlantique, titulaire des chaires 'Valeurs et Politiques des Informations Personnelles' et 'Économie des Communs de Données'., Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT)
EU digital ID wallets will make it easier for citizens and residents to prove their identity, and safely store, share and sign important digital documents within the EU. But digital applications aren’t totally risk-free.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why rural hospitals in Pennsylvania and across the country are closing in increasing numbers – 5 myths about rural health care
~ Everyday sexist online language is not random, and that’s the problem
~ Failed peace deal: The Iran war has inflicted a cascade of losses that may never be recovered
~ Would you save more lives or more years of life? A global study reveals how people really think
~ Mozambique relies on Rwanda’s troops to fight terrorism: what happens if they leave?
~ Afcon controversy: what a sports law specialist says about Senegal being stripped of the title
~ Five Paddington books to read with your child, and why the bear on the page is different and worth meeting
~ How to feed your garden birds without spreading disease
~ The UK wants a cleaner steel industry – but its plan rests on a supply chain that doesn’t exist yet
~ Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style – an unwavering sense of self expressed through fashion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter