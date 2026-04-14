European digital identity wallets: how secure are they and what are the risks?
By Maryline Laurent, Professeur Directrice du département RST, Télécom SudParis – Institut Mines-Télécom
Claire Levallois-Barth, Professeur en droit à IMT Atlantique, titulaire des chaires 'Valeurs et Politiques des Informations Personnelles' et 'Économie des Communs de Données'., Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT)
EU digital ID wallets will make it easier for citizens and residents to prove their identity, and safely store, share and sign important digital documents within the EU. But digital applications aren’t totally risk-free.
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026