Five Paddington books to read with your child, and why the bear on the page is different and worth meeting
By Melanie Ramdarshan Bold, Professor of Youth Literature and Culture, University of Glasgow
Aishwarya Subramanian, Associate Professor of English, O.P. Jindal Global University
For many children, Paddington is now primarily the star of three movies and a hit west end musical. However, that is not where the bear in a red hat whose adventures involve high-speed chases and marmalade-based slapstick began.
In writing our book on the bear, we have found that the Paddington British writer Michael Bond created in 1958 is a rather different creature from that…
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026