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The UK wants a cleaner steel industry – but its plan rests on a supply chain that doesn’t exist yet

By Michael A. Lewis, Professor of Operations Management, University of Bristol; University of Bath
Annika Skoglund, Associate Professor, Organisation, Technology & Sustainability, University of Bristol
Around the world, countries are seeking to build greener, more circular economies. Steel is central to that ambition. It is still one of the most widely used materials – but producing it is one of the largest industrial sources of carbon emissions worldwide.

The UK domestic steel industry is the smallest it has been since the 1930s. Production fell to 4 million tonnes…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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