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Human Rights Observatory

How ‘books for development’ campaigns reveal an unjust global order

By Jody Mason, Associate Professor, Department of English, Carleton University
After the Second World War, Canadian work in global literacy campaigns helped elaborate Canada’s image as benevolent and innocent regarding internal colonialism.The Conversation


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