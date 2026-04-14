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Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Three years on, warring parties intensify brutal war on civilians

By Amnesty International
The three-year-long brutal conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their respective allies continues to intensify and to inflict devastating harm on civilians, Amnesty International said today, ahead of the anniversary of the outbreak of the war on 15 April. Each shift of the frontlines has left […] The post Sudan: Three years on, warring parties intensify brutal war on civilians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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