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Human Rights Observatory

Cairo’s City of the Dead is more than a cemetery – it’s a living neighbourhood at risk

By Lamya Elsabban, Doctoral Researcher in Architecture, Design and the Built Environment, Nottingham Trent University
On religious festival mornings, Egyptians gather among tombs in Cairo’s City of the Dead, a four-mile medieval necropolis at the foot of the Mokattam Hills. They’re upholding a longstanding tradition of remembrance and honouring their deceased loved ones. Though you might expect this ceremony to be marked with silence, the necropolis’s narrow alleys are filled with life as inhabitants carry on with their everyday routines.

Dating back to the 7th century, the City…The Conversation


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