More joy, less juggle? Why workplaces should get on board with the value of care
By Caroline Millar, Visiting Scholar, Queen’s Business School (Organisation, Work and Leadership), Queen's University Belfast
The core premise of feminism is this: women can do anything. And yes, these days in developed economies, women without children earn about the same as men. The problem is not the opportunities available to them. It’s the opportunities that disappear as women become mothers.
This disconnect between paid work and care work is evident. In my research on work and motherhood, I have often found that organisations give little thought to the tensions that arise between women’s work and care identities.
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026