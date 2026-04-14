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Human Rights Observatory

Man convicted of causing his wife’s suicide – why this is a landmark moment for abuse victims

By Mags Lesiak, PhD Researcher in Psychological Criminology, University of Cambridge
Kimberly Milne was 28 when she climbed over the barrier of a motorway bridge and jumped to her death. That night, witnesses saw her cowering from her husband, Lee Milne, in a retail park in Dundee, as he trapped her against a wall. CCTV footage showed her trying to get away while he shouted, drove a car at her and pulled her back into his orbit.

In the year before her death, he had choked her, dragged her by the hair, hit her until she fell and lost consciousness, and apologised, promising he was “not that…The Conversation


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