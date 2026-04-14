Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could dark matter be made of black holes from a different universe?

By Enrique Gaztanaga, Professor of Astrophysics at Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, University of Portsmouth
New research suggests that relic black holes from before the big bang may still shape galaxies today. These black holes could explain dark matter, one of the biggest unsolved questions in cosmology.

Generally speaking, black holes are regions of spacetime where matter is compressed into a tiny space. Dark matter, meanwhile, is matter that does not reflect or absorb light. We know it exists because of its gravitational influence on galaxies and other cosmic structures.

It can be viewed as the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Three years on, warring parties intensify brutal war on civilians
~ Football is being spoiled by time-wasting – what can be done ahead of the World Cup?
~ Cairo’s City of the Dead is more than a cemetery – it’s a living neighbourhood at risk
~ Scientists make Parkinson’s drug from plastic in world first
~ More joy, less juggle? Why workplaces should get on board with the value of care
~ Man convicted of causing his wife’s suicide – why this is a landmark moment for abuse victims
~ Will voters turn against Donald Trump in the US midterms? What we know so far
~ My Year in Paris with Gertrude Stein by Deborah Levy – a boundary pushing work of which the modernist would be proud
~ Why anatomy’s naughtiest mnemonics work so well
~ Industries most exposed to AI are not only seeing productivity gains but jobs and wage growth too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter