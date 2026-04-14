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Will voters turn against Donald Trump in the US midterms? What we know so far

By Richard Hargy, Visiting Research Fellow in International Studies, Queen's University Belfast
The US is bracing for another cycle of elections, with November’s midterms determining the scope of Donald Trump’s power in the final two years of his presidency. All seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, as will one-third of the Senate.

Trump’s Republican party currently controls both branches of Congress. However, polls are indicating a swing to the Democrats that would see them retake the House. A current RealClear generic congressional…The Conversation


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