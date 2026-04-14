What if Texas’ destructive Tax Day flood had centered on inner Houston instead? It’s why cities should plan for the improbable
By James R. Elliott, Professor of Sociology, Rice University
Dominic Boyer, Professor of Anthropology, Rice University
Yilei Yu, Senior Researcher and Postdoctoral Fellow in Geography, Rice University
Computer models of the storm hitting different areas show how much damage is possible, yet flood maps still focus on where flooding is most likely instead.
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- Tuesday, April 14, 2026