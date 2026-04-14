Using atomic nuclei could allow scientists to read time more precisely than ever – what this research could mean for future clocks
By Eric R. Hudson, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, University of California, Los Angeles
Andrei Derevianko, Professor of Physics, University of Nevada, Reno
Most clocks, from wristwatches to the systems that run GPS and the internet, work by tracking regular, repeating motions.
To build a clock, you need something that ticks in a perfectly repeatable way. In a pendulum clock, that tick is the regular swinging of the pendulum: back and forth, back and forth, at nearly the same rate each time.
Our team of physicists studies whether an even better kind of clock…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 14, 2026