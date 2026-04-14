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Antibiotics can trigger bacteria to release bubbles of inflammation tinder, making it harder to treat infection

By Panteha Torabian, Ph.D. Candidate in Biomedical and Chemical Engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology
Bacteria don’t quietly die when exposed to antibiotics – they actively respond in ways that in turn change how your body responds to infection.The Conversation


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