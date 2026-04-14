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Human Rights Observatory

How debate about gender identity could undermine global efforts to protect victims of violence

By Jenna Norosky, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention, Binghamton University, State University of New York
The US and some voices at the UN are calling for a narrow interpretation of gender to align with sex assigned at birth. That could leave vulnerable groups at risk.The Conversation


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