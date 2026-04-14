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Human Rights Observatory

US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz: what it involves and the risks attached

By Basil Germond, Professor of International Security, School of Global Affairs, Lancaster University
A US-sanctioned tanker with links to China, the Rich Starry, has transited the Strait of Hormuz, despite the US blockade of the waterway. According to the respected maritime news and intelligence agency Lloydslist, the Rich Starry is falsely registered in Malawi, but is Chinese owned and carrying a Chinese crew. It is subject to US sanctions for carrying Iranian goods. It is not known what the vessel is currently transporting.

Having been anchored off the UAE, the Rich…The Conversation


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