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Human Rights Observatory

Love, grace and world peace: how an African saint has shaped Pope Leo’s worldview

By Catherine Conybeare, Leslie Clark Professor in the Humanities and Professor of Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies, Bryn Mawr College
Pope Leo XIV’s first official trip to Africa has started with a fascinating stop in Algeria. Here the pontiff’s visit to the Grand Mosque of Algiers is an attempt to strengthen Christian-Muslim relations. The stop is also to pay homage to Saint Augustine, founder of the order that he is a member of.

Catherine Conybeare, a professor of history, language and the classics, has written a bookThe Conversation


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