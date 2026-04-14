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Human Rights Observatory

Gig Workers in France Need Protection as Regulations Take Shape

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uber Eats delivery drivers protested following the mass deletion of hundreds of accounts in Paris, France, on October, 1, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Photo Every day, food-delivery workers cross Paris and Bordeaux in all weather, working long hours for pay well below France’s minimum wage. For most, this work provides their only source of income.A new survey of around 1,000 workers in France who deliver food for companies such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo describes the consequences of platform or “gig” work.The findings mirror what Human Rights Watch has documented in…


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