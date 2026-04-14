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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Historic opportunity to reverse human rights rollback

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that Péter Magyar’s opposition party won the Hungarian national election in a landslide victory, Amnesty International Hungary’s director, Dávid Vig said: “This is a historic moment for Hungary. After 16 years of a government intent on ignoring human rights and dismantling the rule of law, the majority of Hungarians voted for change. This represents […] The post Hungary: Historic opportunity to reverse human rights rollback appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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