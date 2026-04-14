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Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Aid, Movements Hindered in South Kivu Highlands

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Hauts Plateaux taken from the village of Namesha in Fizi Territory, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 2026. © 2026 Emmet Livingstone (Nairobi) – Congolese armed forces and armed groups in the South Kivu highlands are interfering with aid delivery and preventing civilians from fleeing fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today.The United Nations Security Council, which will meet on Congo on April 15, 2026, should call on all warring parties to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery and safe passage of civilians,…


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