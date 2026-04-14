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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

When climate change impairs beekeeping in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

By Laura
Climate change negatively impacts human, animal, and plant species. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), this crisis is leading beehives, which are vital to food security, to run dry.


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