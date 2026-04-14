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Human Rights Observatory

The government wants to curb NDIS spending. Here’s how it might succeed

By Sam Bennett, Disability Program Director, Grattan Institute
Reilly Polaschek, Associate, Grattan Institute
Australia’s National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has grown too big, too fast.

The NDIS is a government-funded program providing support to more than 760,000 disabled Australians. It launched in 2013 as a way to make disability support more accessible and equitable.

But public support for the NDIS is faltering.…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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