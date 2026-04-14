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Human Rights Observatory

Liberal candidate draws top of ballot paper in Farrer but faces mammoth battle

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Liberal candidate Raissa Butkowski has drawn top position on the ballot paper for the May 9 Farrer byelection, in a field of a dozen candidates.

While she will be at the top of the ballot paper Butkowski, a lawyer with a community legal service and an Albury councillor, has a massive struggle in the contest. The byelection is to replace as member former Liberal leader Sussan Ley, who quit parliament after being ousted from the leadership.

The frontrunners are Independent Michelle Milthorpe, who has an education background and won 20% of the vote at the last election, and…The Conversation


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