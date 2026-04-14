Meet kungaka – ‘the hidden one’. This ancient lizard could be the rarest reptile in Australia
By Warlpa Thompson, Wiimpatja Aboriginal Owner of Mutawintji National Park, Indigenous Knowledge
Jodi Rowley, Curator, Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Biology, Australian Museum, UNSW Sydney
Thomas Parkin, Research Officer, Herpetology, Australian Museum
Hidden among the red sandstone escarpments of Mutawintji National Park in western New South Wales lives a rare lizard, long isolated in this arid landscape.
Known to Wiimpatja Aboriginal Owners as kungaka – “the hidden one” – we have now scientifically described it as a new species: Liopholis mutawintji.
For decades, this little lizard was thought to be an isolated population of a widespread skink. However, through a research collaboration between Wiimpatja…
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- Monday, April 13, 2026