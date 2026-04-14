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Human Rights Observatory

Coalition would toughen scrutiny of migrants’ ‘values’ and wants new assessment of those from Gaza

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A Taylor government would make conformity with Australian values legally binding for immigrants, and make non-citizens wait longer for access to the social security system.

Outlining the first instalment of the Coalition’s long-awaited tougher approach to immigration, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor on Tuesday also said the 1700 who came to Australia from Gaza after the outbreak of the Middle East conflict presented a high risk and “must be re-assessed entirely with far greater scrutiny”.

Taylor said in a Tuesday speech to the Menzies Research Centre that was attended by…The Conversation


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